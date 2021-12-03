Mari do Prexecão reports attacks after confusion with Caio Castro

Mariana Menezes, affectionately known by the nickname ‘Mari do Prexecão’ on social networks, reported the attacks she has been receiving after all the confusion involving actor Caio Castro. The famous uninvited the influencer to an automobile event after the young woman exposed her conversation with her on Instagram.

“My intention was not to expose Caio, or get canceled or deal with a hater for that. I am very me. Regardless of whether it’s canceled or not, it will always be me. Shit or not, what matters is that I am myself. I learned a lot from it all. I will be more careful going forward with these bigger artists. Living and learning”, she said, in an interview with journalist Marina Bonini, from Quem magazine.

Upset with the whole situation, the influencer guarantees that she was not disappointed with Caio Castro, but she thought his attitude to uninviting her publicly was wrong.

“I wasn’t disappointed in him, because I understood his side. The internet creates a lot in people’s minds and I understood the judgment they were making with it. It is part. He said that he wasn’t even the one who didn’t invite me… But I just think he could have talked to me through direct”, said the 16-year-old girl, who tried to contact Caio after the riot, but got no response. “I apologized, but he didn’t see it.”, she lamented.

understand the confusion

Mari do Prexecão showed through your Instagram Stories, the screenshot of a conversation where Caio Castro invites her to watch a Porsche Cup race and also for a car ride. However, all this ended up having negative repercussions, as the influencer is a minor.

That said, Caio spoke on social media, saying that the invitation was actually made at the request of the Porsche Cup director’s daughter, who is a big fan of Mari’s girl.

“What’s going on, internet? I extended an invitation from the Porsche Cup director’s daughter to the girl because she is a fan, says she likes it. Then the girl posted the photo saying that I was inviting her to ride in a car. Guys, the girl is 14 years old, I don’t know. But okay, the director’s daughter called me and said she didn’t like her attitude and asked me to uninvite and I’m making these stories to uninvite her.” explained the actor.

After that, Mari also explained herself on social media: “I just saw Caio Castro’s stories, I’m super upset because he was upset. I was sharing my happiness that he called me”, commented the young woman.

