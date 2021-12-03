Marília Mendonça’s band starts working with the singer’s brother | Goias

- Share this news on WhatsApp
João Gustavo is part of a country duo, the singer Dom Vittor. The two recorded an unprecedented song with Marília called “Calculista Demais”. The work should be launched in December.
Duo with Marília Mendonça’s brother will release music that was recorded with the singer — Photo: Instagram/Reprodução
Part of the dead singer’s band had also worked with Cristiano Araújo, who died with his girlfriend Allana after a car accident on BR-153, between Morrinhos and Pontalina, on June 24, 2015.
Marília died on November 5th, in a plane crash in Caratinga (MG). In addition to her, the singer’s uncle and advisor, Abicieli Silveira, producer Henrique Bonfim, the plane’s pilot and co-pilot were also victims.
The wake of Marília and her uncle took place at the Ginásio Goiânia Arena the day after the accident. There was a lot of commotion from fans, family members and famous singers, including Henrique and Juliano, Maiara and Maraisa and Jorge and Mateus.
Thousands of fans passed through the place to say goodbye to the artist. After the wake, the bodies followed in procession in Fire Department trucks on the GO-020 to the Parque Memorial Cemetery, where they were buried.
Hundreds of cars and several buses of country couples followed the procession. Burial was closed to family and close friends.
Marília Mendonça was born in Cristianópolis on July 22, 1995. Among her great successes, which made her one of the most listened to singers in the country, are “Infiel”, “De Quem é culpa?” and “I know it by heart”.
Pilots and technician from Cenipa collect clues from the plane that crashed causing the death of singer Marília Mendonça and four other people — Photo: Carlos Eduardo Alvim/TV Globo
