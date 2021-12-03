Marília Mendonça’s mother goes to the Multishow Award to honor her daughter

Abhishek Pratap 3 hours ago News Comments Off on Marília Mendonça’s mother goes to the Multishow Award to honor her daughter 4 Views

Mrs Ruth Moreira, mother of Marília Mendonça, will go onstage at the Multishow Award — shown on December 8th — to receive the trophy for Singer of the Year for her daughter. The information was given by Tatiana Costa, the channel’s director, during a press conference held this Thursday (2/12), with the participation also of Xuxa, Tatá Werneck and Iza.

After the death of the Queen of Sofrência, victim of a plane accident on November 5th, Anitta, Ivete Sangalo, Iza and Luísa Sonza, also nominated for the award, decided to honor the country woman who took the title this year.

“It didn’t make sense to be different. Any woman is touched by Marília’s talent. An incredible star who influenced a lot the careers of other singers and mine. I don’t even have much to say, as it was the least, an affectionate gesture, nothing close to her grandeur and what she deserves”, highlighted Iza, during the press conference.

Marília MendonçaMarília Mendonça

Marília Mendonça Reproduction/Instagram

Ruth Moreira RED

Ruth Moreira, mother of the sertaneja, will receive the trophy for her daughterGlobe/Reproduction

Anitta in presentation at Libertadores 2021Anitta in presentation at Libertadores 2021

Anitta was one of the nominees for the title, but in agreement with the other singers, she chose to honor Maríliareproduction

singer iza

Iza will present the Multishow Award and says that the tribute to Marília is an affectionate gesture, but that it doesn’t do justice to the artist’s grandeurreproduction

Ivete Sangalo

Ivete Sangalo was also nominated for the title of Singer of the Year by the Multishow AwardGlobe/Reproduction

0

Do you want to get inside the world of the famous and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metrópoles channel: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

‘At some point I’ll sue’, says Lula about his executioners at Lava Jato | Policy

PrintScreen/ Youtube Podpah Lula on Podpah With his processes annulled and former judge Sergio Moro …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved