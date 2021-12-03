Marília Mendonça’s mother goes to the Multishow Award to honor her daughter

Mrs Ruth Moreira, mother of Marília Mendonça, will go onstage at the Multishow Award — shown on December 8th — to receive the trophy for Singer of the Year for her daughter. The information was given by Tatiana Costa, the channel’s director, during a press conference held this Thursday (2/12), with the participation also of Xuxa, Tatá Werneck and Iza.

After the death of the Queen of Sofrência, victim of a plane accident on November 5th, Anitta, Ivete Sangalo, Iza and Luísa Sonza, also nominated for the award, decided to honor the country woman who took the title this year.

“It didn’t make sense to be different. Any woman is touched by Marília’s talent. An incredible star who influenced a lot the careers of other singers and mine. I don’t even have much to say, as it was the least, an affectionate gesture, nothing close to her grandeur and what she deserves”, highlighted Iza, during the press conference.

Marília Mendonça Marília Mendonça Reproduction/Instagram Ruth Moreira RED Ruth Moreira, mother of the sertaneja, will receive the trophy for her daughterGlobe/Reproduction Anitta in presentation at Libertadores 2021 Anitta was one of the nominees for the title, but in agreement with the other singers, she chose to honor Maríliareproduction singer iza Iza will present the Multishow Award and says that the tribute to Marília is an affectionate gesture, but that it doesn’t do justice to the artist’s grandeurreproduction Ivete Sangalo Ivete Sangalo was also nominated for the title of Singer of the Year by the Multishow AwardGlobe/Reproduction 0

