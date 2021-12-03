Matrix Awakens leaks on PSN and could be experience on Unreal 5

Raju Singh

Today (02), some members of Reddit found out on PSN database that there is a record and image of The Matrix Awakens, an interactive experience related to the new movie that will have the Unreal Engine 5 as its graphics engine, which is still in development.

The content of this app is not known yet, but The Matrix Awakens was only listed for the PlayStation 5 and may be revealed soon, as it’s on PSN right now (albeit privately). Check the image:

Although it’s not a big news movie apps in online game stores (Spider-Man and other feature films had experiences for PSVR, for example), what is striking is to see that The Matrix Awakens will run on Unreal Engine 5, which so far has had only one reveal video and few details. Recently, Epic Game released that Chapter 3 of Fortnite will be made in the fifth version of the graphics engine, bringing significant improvements in visuals.

Therefore, we will have to wait for more information. Matrix Resurrections hits theaters on December 22, 2021 and The Matrix Awakens it may come sometime close to the feature’s release only on the PS5 (and possibly Microsoft’s next-gen consoles, the Xbox Series X and S). Will we see Unreal Engine 5 in action for the first time?

