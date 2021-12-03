MC Gui gets nervous about Dayane Mello leaving

After deleting Dayane Mello of A Fazenda 13 with 27% of the votes, Dynho Alves, MC Gui and Sthefane Matos they are discredited that they have any chance of winning the ‘barn of legends’ and have promised to live the next few days in good spirits despite their nervousness.

“I’ll just make fun of it, because if we don’t make fun of it, we’ll go crazy here, I swear, I’ll take it easy, because in the last few days I won’t go crazy. In almost three months I didn’t go crazy, I did, but I got back to normal. Am I going to go crazy these last few days? It can not”, commented the digital influencer.

“Me too, I’m nervous too”, admitted the singer. tiktoker took the opportunity to give an opinion about the game movements of one of its confinement colleagues: “Yeah, Mileide [Mihaile] went to the right side, right?”.

The woman from Bahia referred to the proximity of the businesswoman with Rico Melquiades, Aline Mineiro, Marina Ferrari and Solange Gomes. His comment, however, was ignored by the allies and the MC decided to talk about the rural reality final: “I wish at least one of us had the final or near the final”.

Without hope, Apolo’s mother replied to her friend singing a part of a song by the funkeiro himself: “Dreaming, never giving up, having faith, because it is not easy, nor will it be”. MC Mirella’s ex-husband named the trio ‘Bonde do Creme’ and Sthe added: “It’s the cream trolley, it’s completely understaffed”.

