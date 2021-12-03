MC Gui’s father tells Jojo Todynho to ‘take no c*’ and funkeira counters the height; see video





The stick was between Jojo Todynho and MC Gui’s father, Rogério Alves. The champion of ‘A Fazenda 12’ and the producer exchanged barbs and name-calling on social media this Thursday night (02).

It all started after the owner of the hit ‘Que Tiro Foi Esse’ needled the current pawn of the rural reality show, calling him “MC Disney”.

“A father and a mother defend their child tooth and nail. Please, forget my son from his mouth. Before I forget, go take it in your c*”, cried MC Gui’s father.

Through Instagram, Jojo replied: “Rogério, you go, my son. Your son is canceled and will be canceled forever. I think you’re the one who likes to take it. You go. […] If you and your wife were really a good father and mother, you would never allow your child to do what he did. Ah, shame on your face, you had to be ashamed. He put the boy in the program to burn himself more, tried to clean the image and failed. MC Disney, cancelled. Rogério, look, kiss for you, sorry, but your son won’t win”.

“Here’s what, Saturday I’m in São Paulo, hit me there, come talk to me in person, to my face, come on. Let’s see if you’re angry. old. Canceled, canceled family”, Todynho shot. Watch the sequence of videos below: