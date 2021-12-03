MC Gui’s mother takes revenge on Solange Gomes and exposes famously in a revolted post

Solange Gomes was nominated by MC GUI to the 11th farm of The Farm 2021 and “revenged himself” by saying everything he thinks about him. After seeing her son being called a mockery, hearing things about “cancellation” and even opportunism with the engagement, the funkeiro’s mother decided to act.

On Instagram, Claudia Baroness posted a photo of the pawn and did not skimp on praise for the heir, noting that he achieved a lot at a young age:

“Bill, my son, I want to leave this letter open here for you. I am so proud that you are who you are. at just 23 years old [você] conquered the world, with his work and we got where we are! You, at 15 years old, stopped living things your age to go to work and structure your family… And in addition to ours, also everyone who worked around you”.

Gui’s mother downplayed the famous man’s mistakes and pointed out that he has many more qualities than things to point out:

“It will not be a mistake that will define you and your personality. Your 10 years on the road, taking your music, your love for your fans and the education you have, are worthy of what you have become, a man, who has dreams of starting a family, being a great Father and a great Husband”.

The weather warmed up outside of A Fazenda 2021

Claudia was very direct in criticizing Solange’s attitudes in the game and especially in the fights with her son. The veteran had her life story controversially cited:

“Don’t be put down by a person who points his finger as if he’s never sinned. She, as a mother, should never tell you what she said to you live, she is a person who has several traumas, as she said, and one of them must be that she never had anyone who loved her so much and gave her so much affection and love her as you give”.

Finally, the matriarch of MC Gui’s family said that the former model has no measures to fight for the R$ 1.5 million prize and spoke of her love for her son:

“A bitter woman who, unfortunately, for money goes above any value in life… But you are not what she describes you. Your mother will never be ashamed of you. Know this always! I defend you to the death. You are light. You are a star that no one will erase. You are already a winner, prize or no prize, and you will always be my champion. Love you”.

