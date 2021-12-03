Meet Ameca, the world’s most advanced human-shaped robot – News

Ameca, the human-shaped robot from the British company Engineered Arts, impresses with its resemblance to human beings. The invention features smooth, realistic movements and advanced facial expression features.

In the announcement of the invention, the company claims that Ameca was “specifically designed as a platform for the development of future robotics technologies”.

The creators also point out that the structure is the perfect humanoid robot platform for human-robot interaction. “Our focus is to bring you innovative technologies that are reliable, modular, upgradeable and easy to develop,” the announcement adds.

All Ameca modules can run independently. This way, it is possible to have only one head or one arm, there is no need for a complete robot. Furthermore, all structure data is available in the cloud.

The robot also allows for future updates. It will be possible to change its physical structure and update the software. It will officially launch in 2022 and will be available for purchase and rental for events. The company, however, has not yet released prices.

Despite all the technology involved in the invention, the robot is not capable of walking. According to Engineered Arts, “there are many obstacles to overcome before the Ameca can walk.” However, the company plans to upgrade the invention’s abilities over time, so that one day it will walk.