MEI can pay back tax in installments and continue with active CNPJ

Individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs) must be mindful of debt. It is necessary to settle the outstanding debts. Otherwise, the MEI runs the risk of having the CNPJ number cancelled. In order to facilitate the payment of debts, it is possible to divide the overdue balance in installments.

More than 4.4 million MEIs were in default in 2021, according to the Internal Revenue Service. The number represents a third of the total number of entries. The situation can be regularized through the Collection Document of the Simples Nacional (DAS). It is also possible to make a DAS installment payment. This is the only tax that the MEI must pay monthly, reaching up to R$61 per month.

The DAS issue and the installment agreement can be done directly on the Simples Nacional Portal. Furthermore, the worker can get the document through the MEI app (Android and iOS).

How to split the DAS – MEI:

Access the Simples Nacional website: recipe.fazenda.gov.br/SimplesNacional/; Enter the “Simei Services” area; Select “Parcelamento – Individual Microentrepreneur”; Enter the necessary data, such as CNPJ, CPF etc.; Request the installment; Confirm.

CNPJ Cancellation

After the period for regularization expires, the debt will be sent to the active debt register. Debts will be collected in court, taking into account interest and financial charges provided for by law.

Enrolling in the active debt registry can have the following consequences:

No longer insured by the National Social Security Institute (INSS). In this way, the citizen can have his CNPJ cancelled;

MEI ends up excluded from the Simples Nacional and Simei regimes by the Federal Revenue, states and municipalities;

Citizens who pass will face difficulties in obtaining financing and loans.

If the debts remain in arrears, the micro-entrepreneur will have the debts taken to the Attorney General’s Office of the National Treasury (PGFN). Hence, the registry becomes part of the Union’s outstanding debt and has a 20% increase in charges.

indebtedness MEI

Altogether, the total balance corresponding to MEI debts reached R$5.5 billion. Of this total, BRL 4.5 billion correspond to the debts of 1.8 million micro-entrepreneurs.

About 6 million MEIs failed to pay their bills on time. This balance only takes into account the month of June 2021. It is worth noting that if the CNPJ is cancelled, the debts remain active.