Méliuz (CASH3) breaks a historic sales record in November, with GMV of R$923 million

Méliuz (CASH3) announced on Thursday night (2) that it reached a gross volume of goods (GMV) of R$ 923 million in November, an all-time record for a single month and growing 87% over to the same period of the previous year.

The number of new buyers also grew strongly on a year-on-year basis, rising by 82%. The total number of buyers showed an increase of 70% compared to November 2020 and was also the highest recorded in the history of Méliuz.

Méliuz also reported that its Méliuz credit card, recently announced and due out in two weeks, already has a waiting list of more than 200,000 subscribers.

“We are confident in delivering a differentiated product in the market, which is competitive and at the same time brings many benefits to users. We are in line with our strategy of creating a single, complete ecosystem encompassing the shopping vertical and the financial services vertical,” the company said in a statement.

As of January 2022, the company will make available, in addition to the Méliuz credit card, a free digital account, which will bring, among other things, services such as instantaneous electronic payment (PIX), trading in cryptocurrencies and the so-called cryptoback.

For Itaú BBA, numbers presented by Méliuz reduce concerns

For Itaú BBA, the data reported by the company should alleviate market concerns about the company’s performance during Black Friday. The bank says the November GMV growth suggests the company’s Black Friday performance was relatively positive.

For Méliuz, the Black Friday period is important because, historically, it attracts a high number of new buyers who will represent the new crop of users for the next year.

The bank now projects 45% annual growth for Méliuz’s GMV in the fourth quarter.

