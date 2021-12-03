Méliuz leads Ibovespa high after record on Black Friday

The actions of Meliuz (CASH3) lead the highs of the Ibovespa this Friday (3), after the company announced a record sales volume on Black Friday.

Around 11 am, the company’s shares rose 13.7%, to R$ 2.96, but with a low of more than 50% in the last six months. At the same time, the Ibovespa also traded in high.

The company reported a GMV sales volume of R$923 million in November, an 87% growth against the same period of the previous year.

The company attributed the result in part to the launch of the Festival das Blacks, an event that sought to maximize value for users, partners and Méliuz.

“Together with our partners, we carry out campaigns with cashbacks historical records and numerous actions aimed at attracting new buyers,” said the company.

According to Méliuz, the date is even more important for the company than it is for the retailer, as it is historically when the company attracts a high number of new buyers — which will represent the new crop of users for the next year.

Black Friday impact

THE Mosaic (MOSI3) also released strong Black Friday numbers, with a positive reaction from the shares, up 10% this Friday, at R$ 9.35.

The company totaled R$ 535 million in gross volume of merchandise invoiced by partner stores, an increase of 105% in relation to the same period of the previous year.

According to the company, the results were “the result of the platform’s privileged position”.

For Mosaico, its platform “adds value to the entire consumption journey through exclusive content and tools, such as price history and alert, as well as specialists that help consumers in their choices.”