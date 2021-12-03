Méliuz leads Ibovespa high after record on Black Friday

Yadunandan Singh 3 mins ago Business Comments Off on Méliuz leads Ibovespa high after record on Black Friday 0 Views

Meliuz
The company reported sales volume by GMV criteria of R$923 million in November. (Image: Disclosure/Méliuz)

The actions of Meliuz (CASH3) lead the highs of the Ibovespa this Friday (3), after the company announced a record sales volume on Black Friday.

Around 11 am, the company’s shares rose 13.7%, to R$ 2.96, but with a low of more than 50% in the last six months. At the same time, the Ibovespa also traded in high.

The company reported a GMV sales volume of R$923 million in November, an 87% growth against the same period of the previous year.

The company attributed the result in part to the launch of the Festival das Blacks, an event that sought to maximize value for users, partners and Méliuz.

“Together with our partners, we carry out campaigns with cashbacks historical records and numerous actions aimed at attracting new buyers,” said the company.

According to Méliuz, the date is even more important for the company than it is for the retailer, as it is historically when the company attracts a high number of new buyers — which will represent the new crop of users for the next year.

Black Friday impact

THE Mosaic (MOSI3) also released strong Black Friday numbers, with a positive reaction from the shares, up 10% this Friday, at R$ 9.35.

The company totaled R$ 535 million in gross volume of merchandise invoiced by partner stores, an increase of 105% in relation to the same period of the previous year.

According to the company, the results were “the result of the platform’s privileged position”.

For Mosaico, its platform “adds value to the entire consumption journey through exclusive content and tools, such as price history and alert, as well as specialists that help consumers in their choices.”

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Is it worth taking a share and investing in fintech?

THE Nubank’s initial public offering (IPO) is close, scheduled to happen next Thursday, 9. By …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved