Menon criticizes Ceni for vexation: “He spoke Greek. A horror”; see SPFC notes – 12/02/2021

A night to be forgotten. In apathetic performance, São Paulo was largely dominated by Grêmio and lost 3-0 this Thursday (2nd), in Porto Alegre. The defeat for a team seriously threatened by relegation in the Brasileirão once again lights up the alert at Morumbi, as the Tricolor from São Paulo has not gotten rid of the threat of disputing Serie B in 2022.

At Live from São Paulo, program of UOL Sport after the Tricolor games, journalists Marcelo Hazan and Menon analyzed the performance of São Paulo in the match against Grêmio. Both criticized coach Rogério Ceni for the changes he made to the team, mainly for improvising Gabriel Sara, the team’s highlight in recent matches, on the right-back.

“It’s very strange what Rogério Ceni does. He puts a weakness there on the right side with Ferreirinha, a player who manages to destroy defenses. Against Flamengo, it was the same thing: to mark Michael, he put Marquinhos. a total suffocation. Today, he put Sara to take care of Ferreirinha. You’re going to improvise against the guy who is the opponent’s best weapon. I don’t understand. For me, Rogério spoke Greek today. A horror,” criticized Menon.

Hazan also elected Ceni as the worst of the São Paulo night at the Arena do Grêmio. “My vote is for him for the squad. Gabriel Sara on the right didn’t work at all. On the contrary: in the first half, Grêmio painted and embroidered around there. He created the goal play and almost made another, in a play saved by Miranda . He tried to correct it at halftime with two changes, but the team managed to get worse,” lamented the journalist.

Check out the comments from the commentators for the players and the coach of São Paulo:

James Volpi

Hazan – 1

Menon – What did he have to do in midfield? There is no explanation for taking that goal – two

Arboleda and Miranda

Hazan – 4

Menon – If it weren’t for them, it would be six instead of three – 6

Leo

Hazan – 1

Menon – 3

Gabriel Sara

Hazan – 1

Menon – 3

Rodrigo Nestor

Hazan – 1

Menon – Made a very fragile marking. I’ve never seen him play as bad as he is today – two

Igor Gomes

Hazan – 1

Menon – two

welington

Hazan – 1

Menon – Nothing interesting – 3

Benitez

Hazan – 1

Menon – two

rigoni

Hazan – 1

Menon – two

caller

Hazan – 1

Menon – two

Igor Vinicius

Hazan – 1

Menon – two

Gabriel Neves

Hazan – 1

Menon – I even liked it. Don’t miss passes. Will end up playing one day – 5

Liziero

Hazan – 1

Menon – two

Marks

Hazan – 1

Menon – Came in and hasn’t changed anything – 3

Juan

Hazan – 1

Menon – no grade

Rogerio Ceni

Hazan – 0

Menon – no grade

