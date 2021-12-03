Mercado Pago launches buying and selling Bitcoin and Ethereum

Mercado Pago, Mercado Livre’s digital wallet, received this Thursday (2) the functionality for buying and selling cryptocurrencies directly in the app of the service. The option started being released today for a few selected users, but will be made available to everyone over the next few weeks.

Initially, it will be possible to invest in three cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Pax Dollar (USDP), a “stable coin”. In addition, users will only be able to buy, sell and store the coins, without transferring it to other digital wallets or using the money to make payments on Mercado Livre. This function, however, should be implemented in the coming months.

The president of fintechs at Mercado Livre, Osvaldo Gimenez, explained at a press conference that Brazil is the first country in Latin America to receive the group’s service. About this, the CEO of Mercado Livre stated that, currently, the Brazilian market is the most promising for the company, but that the service will soon reach the rest of Latin America.

“We feel that crypto is a revolution in the financial world and we are delighted to be able to offer this opportunity to our customers,” he said.

market expansion

The initiative to invest more and more in the bitcoin market is not new. In May of this year, the e-commerce platform purchased US$7.8 million (R$43.6 million) in cryptocurrencies as a treasury strategy.

“We took the time to study and learn before deciding to enter the cryptocurrency market. This has potential for transformation ahead and opens a new path for us,” said Mercado Pago vice president, Túlio Oliveira, at the time.