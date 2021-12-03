Merkel receives military honors on her farewell from office – DW – 12/02/2021

Although he still remains in the interim command of Germany until the official inauguration of his successor, the Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel received military honors this Thursday (12/2), in a farewell ceremony from the position she held at the over 16 years.

The German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) carried out the call in Berlin Großer Zapfenstreich, the country’s most important military ceremony, which includes a procession of soldiers with torches, an orchestra and a military march, which has become a kind of unofficial farewell ritual for Germany’s defense ministers, presidents and federal chancellors.

In a short, heartfelt speech, Merkel thanked the Germans and urged them to approach life with “a light heart” and to be optimistic about the country’s future.

“Sixteen years as the Federal Chancellor of Germany were full of events, often quite challenging – as a policy and as a human being,” he said.

According to her, the multiple crises that she experienced showed the importance of international cooperation to face the challenges that the world imposes.

The federal chancellor added that the last two years of the pandemic in particular have shown “how important trust in political leaders, science and public discourse really is.”

Merkel made a short speech during the ceremony in Berlin Photo: Odd Andersen/AP Photo/picture alliance

She called for the defense of democracy against hatred, violence and disinformation. According to the German leader, wherever scientific knowledge is denied and conspiracy theories are disseminated, there must be firm opposition.

“Our democracy also lives on the fact that when hatred and violence are considered a legitimate means of asserting our own interests, our tolerance as democrats must find its limit,” the head of government said.

Furthermore, democracy is also based on “solidarity and mutual listening”, he said. “I would encourage them to look at the world from the perspective of other people in the future as well,” he concluded.

Historical site

When elected in 2005, Merkel became the country’s first federal chancellor born in the former German Democratic Republic (GDR). And now she also becomes the first postwar German head of government to have her farewell ceremony in Berlin.

For the event, Merkel chose the Defense Ministry’s Bendler Block complex. It’s a place full of history. Built in 1914 to serve as an office for the Imperial German Navy, the complex was expanded by the Nazis and became the headquarters of a group of German military personnel who attempted to oust Adolf Hitler from power on July 20, 1944.

The conspiracy leaders were eventually executed in the courtyard, where today there is a memorial to German resistance to the Nazi regime. Since 1993, the complex has functioned as the secondary headquarters of the German Ministry of Defense.

Ceremony took place at the Defense Ministry’s Bendler Block complex, a place steeped in history Photo: Fabrizio Bensch/REUTERS

Third head of government to win ceremony

the military ritual Großer Zapfenstreich it is a tradition that dates back to Prussian militarism in the 16th century. The ceremony is held several times each year, mostly at the farewell of high-ranking military personnel. After World War II, with the creation of the Federal Republic of Germany in 1949, the country’s presidents were included among those honored.

Federal chancellors were honored only after Germany’s reunification in 1990. Therefore, Merkel is only the third head of government in the country to receive a Großer Zapfenstreich.

Helmut Kohl, Christian Democrat chancellor from 1982 to 1998, was the first. As a stage, he chose Speyer Cathedral, a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate – and where his wake in 2017 was also held. The second was the Social Democrat Gerhard Schröder, head of government from 1998 to 2005, who chose to have the ceremony in his hometown of Hannover.

The ceremony offers the outgoing federal chancellor the opportunity to speak. Kohl exacerbated the opportunity to the fullest – the Christian Democrat spoke for 13 minutes about German and European history, the gift of peace and freedom, and the importance of conscription (abolished in 2010). The Social Democrat Schröder declined the opportunity to deliver a speech.

The ‘Großer Zapfenstreich’ includes a procession of soldiers with torches, an orchestra and a military march Photo: Michael Kappeler/dpa/picture alliance

Amazing choice of songs

Since the German government and parliament moved in 1999 from Bonn to Berlin, music – not speeches – has become the most memorable elements. Honored personalities can choose three songs to be played by the military band – and they don’t have to be marches. In recent years, German authorities have ranged from jazz to rock in requests.

Merkel’s choices were distinctly Germanic, but they received considerable attention because of the distinction they seemed to make of the woman behind politics. Merkel chose three songs: an 18th-century Christian anthem, probably a nod to her caption, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU); a popular 1960s song about teenage dreams and ambitions; and – surprisingly – a song by East German punk icon Nina Hagen.

The military ceremony lasts about 20 minutes. After the performance of the national anthem, the soldiers leave to the sound of drums, saying goodbye to the federal chancellor and thus ending another chapter of German history.