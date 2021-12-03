Merval Pereira is elected new president of ABL | Rio de Janeiro

This Thursday (2), the Brazilian Academy of Letters elected Merval Pereira as its new president. The election of the board for the year 2022 took place in an ordinary hybrid session at the Petit Trianon. The journalist will succeed Marco Lucchesi and lead the institution on the 125th anniversary of the academy.

In addition to Merval, who owns chair 33 at the academy, the winning ticket had as General Secretary: Nélida Piñon; first secretary: Joaquim Falcão; second secretary: Celso Lafer and as treasurer Evaldo Cabral de Mello.

Voting for each position took place separately. At the end of the session, the elected directors were announced, followed by the ceremony to incinerate the ballots. Due to the pandemic, there will be an administrative inauguration on December 9th and the official inauguration ceremony will only take place in March 2022.

Merval Pereira started working at O ​​Globo in the late 1960s as an intern. Motivated by pressure from his father, who wanted to see him working, he fell in love with the profession of journalist. He dropped out of law school and gave himself up to the busy daily life of newsrooms.

Despite being the grandson of a senator – Clodomir Cardoso from Maranhão –, Merval Pereira says that he was not particularly interested in politics when he was young. Interestingly, it would be in the path of political journalism that he would consolidate his career.