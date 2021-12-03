Microsoft Office gets new visual interface; see how it turned out

THE Microsoft has already started to release the update of the MS Office which changes the user interface (UI) of both the program package and the Office 365 how much of the Office 2021. The new UI is designed on top of the visual identity of the Windows 11, with rounded corners, and some changes to the menus.

For now, the Office programs are just adopting the aesthetic modifications, without many changes to the menus. However, more drastic changes to the interface are likely to arrive in a year or two, according to Microsoft.

Although Windows 11 brings many behind-the-scenes changes, much of it related to data security, the most notable differences are in the system’s appearance. The centralized taskbar is the first notable change, but it’s not even the most troublesome change, it can easily be changed to the left-aligned pattern of the screen.

New Office look with rounded edges.Source: The Verge

Every Windows 11 branding is designed with smooth, rounded lines and edges. As a result, the MS Office application interface update has already started to receive these design changes.

Anyone who has Office 2021, or installation via Office 365, can now turn the new interface on and off by clicking the megaphone at the top of the Word, PowerPoint, Excel and OneNote app window.

Aesthetics x Productivity

Two modifications of Windows 11 that are really proving a problem are the removal of the menu strip. Windows Explorer and changing contextual menus, hiding extremely useful and heavily used functions.

In an attempt to deliver a less cluttered look, Microsoft chose to remove Windows Explorer menus, which had functions such as File and View, in addition to completely hiding more advanced functions. The contextual menus (right click) were also reworked following that same line.

Windows 11 Explorer without Ribbon Menu and with Simplified Context MenuSource: Microsoft

Both heavy users and casual users will notice buttons “missing” in Windows 11, which are actually hidden elsewhere in the system. These visual changes create a learning curve that can hamper productivity.