Ministry of Health confirms two more cases of omicron in the country; in all, there are five people | Coronavirus

The information was sent by the Health Department of the Federal District, which guaranteed that laboratory tests proved the infection. During the press conference, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, argued that the time for a “complete closure” is not yet:

“We cannot go from a libertarian situation of parties, New Year’s and Carnival to a situation of total closure of our economy, because we don’t know the consequences. Even because there is no reason for that. What there is is the notification of the variant, there are mutations , but the degree of impact on the health of each one, we do not know”.

Despite the news, Queiroga also said that the pace of vaccination brings “tranquility” to face all the variants of the coronavirus in the country.

“Yesterday [quarta-feira, 1º de dezembro], 2 million people were vaccinated. This gives us peace of mind to face the variants” – Marcelo Queiroga.

This Wednesday, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) sent a new opinion to the Civil House of the Jair Bolsonaro government to ask for the adoption of stricter measures in the access of travelers to the country. The intention is to prevent the increase in Covid-19 cases after the variant is discovered.

Anvisa pointed out that the scenario is worrying, among other reasons, because the countries in southern Africa most affected by omicron have low vaccination coverage. By not requiring proof of vaccination, the country facilitates the entry of unvaccinated people who may be carrying the virus.

This Thursday, during the ministry’s event, Queiroga said that he knows that “Anvisa has made recommendations on ports and airports”, but that the measure “requires an inter-ministerial action by the government”.

“We are looking into the literature data with the three ministries coordinated by the Civil House. It involves health issues and other issues, such as people’s rights to move freely. South Africa was efficient in sequencing and, because of that, , [ocorreram] a series of restrictions for the citizens of that country. There needs to be balance, balance”.

Investigation in Brasilia

On Tuesday (30), the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (Cievs) announced that it was investigating a possible case. It was a man, aged between 40 and 49, who had traveled to South Africa and returned to Brazil on the same flight that arrived at Guarulhos Airport on Saturday (27), where there was another suspected case. From São Paulo, he boarded another aircraft for Brasília.

On the same day, Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) canceled the New Year’s Eve parties scheduled for the federal capital.

On Wednesday (1), the Health Department of the State of São Paulo confirmed the third case of the omicron variant in Brazil. A 29-year-old passenger from Ethiopia landed at São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos, on Saturday (27), and tested positive for Covid-19.

A day earlier, on Tuesday, the Adolfo Lutz Institute had already announced a positive result in tests for omicrons carried out by a couple of Brazilian missionaries who live in South Africa. They came to São Paulo to visit family members who live in the East Zone of the capital. .

The two do not live in Brazil and, because of that, they had no record of vaccination against Covid in the state of São Paulo in VaciVida. In an interview with GloboNews this Wednesday morning, the municipal secretary of Health in São Paulo said that the couple received a single dose of Janssen’s vaccine in South Africa.