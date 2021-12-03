model inspired by Cybertruck arrives for R$ 10 thousand

Unveiled alongside the Tesla Cybertruck in 2019, the Cyberquad had its arrival on the market announced by the brand last Thursday. Initially slated to be released together with the pickup, it arrived earlier due to delays in the vehicle, which is not expected to officially launch until 2022.

Costing US$1,900 (just under R$11,000 at current prices), the quadricycle – made for children aged eight and over weighing up to 68 kg – has a steel structure and a design inspired by the style already exhibited by Cybertruck, with LED lights.

The vehicle has a rear disc brake, padded seat and adjustable suspension.

Its removable lithium ion battery has 36V and can provide a 24 km range. Full charge time if using a household outlet is 5 hours. Its maximum speed is configurable: 8 km/h or 16 km/h.

According to Tesla, Cyberquad had all initial units sold out before launch.

