More than 250 people diagnosed with HIV this year in Tocantins | Tocantins

Data from the State Health Department indicate that 258 people from Tocantins were diagnosed with the HIV virus in the period from January to November this year.

According to the survey, another 73 people were identified with AIDS, an infectious disease already developed by the human body, for which there is still no cure.

Living with HIV is different from having AIDS. HIV stands for human immunodeficiency virus. It mainly attacks cells of the defense system called CD4 and makes a human being more vulnerable to other viruses, bacteria and cancer. However, most people who have HIV do not have AIDS because in Brazil treatment with drugs called antiretrovirals is universal and accessible through the SUS.

Only people who do not treat themselves or suffer some type of problem in therapy cannot reduce this replication and develop AIDS, which is the acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, a set of signs and symptoms related to the failure of the defense system, characterized by a series of opportunistic infections and cancer.

This Wednesday (1st) when we celebrate the World Day to Fight AIDS, the State Department of Health reinforced the importance of Rapid HIV Testing, as well as the use of condoms for the prevention of HIV/AIDS and others Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs).

Rapid tests are available at Basic Health Units in most municipalities in the state and at Specialized Assistance Services (SAE) in Araguaína, Palmas, Paraíso do Tocantins, Porto Nacional and Gurupi, as well as at Testing and Counseling Centers (CTA) in Araguaina and Palmas.