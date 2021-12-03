Moro counters Bolsonaro and says ‘everybody knows who’s who in this story’

Presidential candidate and former judge Sergio Moro (Podemos-PR) rebutted the accusations made by President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday night (2), in his traditional weekly broadcast on social networks. The former justice minister reinforced the accusation that the head of the Executive would have commemorated the departure of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva from prison and defended, citing his commitment to the Brazilian population, the reinstatement of second instance execution in the country .

“I don’t want to get into fights, offend, but everyone knows who’s who in this story and who stands for the right things,” said Moro, in an interview this Friday morning (3) to Radio Jornal do Comércio do Recife. When Bolsonaro called him a liar and without character, the former judge said he would not make personal accusations. For him, focusing on insults and not on political programs is “to underestimate the intelligence of the Brazilian population”.

In a pacifying tone and focused on preaching convergence between politicians, distancing himself from Bolsonaro’s stance, Moro says he doesn’t want to turn a discussion about the country into personal fights. “We are not going to harm people, we are not going to offend people, no matter how much we disagree with them.”

The former minister maintained accusations that Bolsonaro would have commemorated Lula’s release and that a minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) would have talked to him, at the behest of Bolsonaro, not to work towards the execution in the second instance. Without naming names, Moro stated that if the minister does not intend to lie to defend the president, he will not deny the report.

In addition, he also asked to question Bolsonaro about the episode. “Ask the president today if he supports the approval of the constitutional amendment that reinstates second instance execution and if his government will work to approve it. Or if he will again omit and celebrate when criminals are put on the street”, declared Moro, who considers the approval of execution in the second instance “absolutely necessary”.

Barbosa

Amid speculation about the construction of a slate for the Presidency of the Republic in 2022, Moro admitted that he had sought out the former minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Joaquim Barbosa. According to Moro, they are talking, but the former judge considered that “it is still too early for these issues of positions, of possible candidacy”. In Moro’s view, Barbosa is a “great Brazilian picture”. He said he had sought out the jurist to hear his ideas for Brazil.

“We have to bring to this project, either to actively participate or to collaborate with the project, the best staff in the country”, declared the former judge, in the interview. “He is a great figure in Brazilian history, but we are still talking”, throwing off a probable presidential ticket between them.

“I think that minister Joaquim Barbosa is capable of being what he wants for the country, because he is a team of absolute quality,” he said, praising the former minister.

Asked about his position in a possible runoff between former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and president Jair Bolsonaro in the 2022 elections, Moro said that “the voter will have other alternatives.” “I don’t believe the future of Brazil is so tragic,” he said.

“Brazilians cannot be forced to choose between a government in which there were the two biggest cases of corruption in history and which ended up in corruption and the current government of ‘rachadinha’ and a new recession,” he said.

know more

+ The actress Noemi Gerbelli, the director Olívia of the soap opera ‘Carousel’, dies at the age of 68

+ Brazilian model marries nine women and becomes international news

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Quick and simple chicken wings recipe with spicy sauce

+ Discover the juice that increases longevity and lowers cholesterol



+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal

+ Alligator video surfing in Florianopolis goes viral on the internet

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media

