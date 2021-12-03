Most powerful cell phone list in November’s AnTuTu has Xiaomi at the top

With the start of another month, AnTuTu released an updated list of the highest scores obtained on its benchmark platform. As seen in previous records, Xiaomi’s Black Shark 4S Pro was the big winner, and the top ten places are completely dominated by smartphones that feature Qualcomm processors.

Black Shark 4S Pro tops list that had no changes in the top positions (Image: AnTuTu)

With more than 875,000 points of average, the model appears in the list in its strongest version, with 16 GB of RAM memory and 512 GB of internal storage. It has the Snapdragon 888 Plus processor equipped, as well as the cell phones that occupy the next two places: while the Nubia Red Magic 6S Pro (12 + 256 GB) reached 852 thousand points, the Vivo iQOO 8 Pro (12 + 512 GB) got just over 846,000 points.

The first cell phone to appear with a different processor is the Black Shark 4 Pro. However, the chipset is part of the same family, as it is the Snapdragon 888, which together with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage meant that the model reaches 837,000 points. Next come the Vivo X70 Pro Plus, the Asus ROG Phone 5s, Vivo iQOO 8, Lenovo Legion 2 Pro, Oppo Find X3 Pro, and Realme GT.

This relationship may undergo major changes in the next AnTuTu report, with the arrival of the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, a processor that promises a considerable performance gain. Among the brands that have already confirmed the use of the new platform are Xiaomi, Motorola, Oppo, Realme, among several others.

Qualcomm domain among intermediaries

Eight of the top ten intermediate scorers have Qualcomm chipsets (Image: AnTuTu)

The Snapdragon 778G is the processor that most appears among the highest intermediate scorers. It’s in seven of the top ten spots, including the top two — the Vivo iQOO Z5 takes advantage with its hefty set of 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, which has seen the model hit 566,000 points. In second place is the Oppo K9s 5G, with 536,000 points earned in its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage version.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G appears in third place, and is the only one on the list to have the Snapdragon 780G processor equipped — with 8GB of RAM memory and 128GB of internal storage, it took just over 534,000 points. Next, the models Xiaomi Civi, Honor 50 Pro and Honor 50 are listed, before finally appearing the first cell phone with a platform other than Qualcomm: the Oppo Reno 6 5G, equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 900, received 507,000 points in its version with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

AnTuTu tests take into account the average of points received by each device (and not the maximum score), to obtain more accurate results, consistent with the actual performance of the devices. In addition, only models that have at least one thousand tests registered on the platform are considered, and at this first moment the results are focused on the Chinese market.

Source: AnTuTu