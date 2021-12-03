Motorola opens its first official store in the Northeast region of Brazil

THE Motorola will open tomorrow, Friday (3), its first official store in the Northeast region of Brazil. Called Motostore, this is the brand’s third concept space in the world and it’s located in Shopping da Bahia in Salvador. According to the company, the new Motostore will take to the Northeast the proposal to expand the connection and experience of consumers with the brand, including the complete portfolio of smartphones, accessories and various services offered by Motorola.

The store also has an exclusive demo area Ready for technology, which is capable of turning any screen or monitor with an HDMI input into a smartphone extension. The manufacturer has two more physical concept stores in Brazil: one at Shopping Aricanduva, in São Paulo; and another at Norte Shopping, in Rio de Janeiro. They were Motorola’s first two physical spaces in the world.

“Bahia is an important market for Motorola, and the Northeast Region, as a whole, has an extremely high potential for business. We want to deliver an immersive experience and the physical store allows us to reinforce this connection”, said Motorola’s sales director, philadelphia coast.