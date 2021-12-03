Motostore arrives in the Northeast to try out Motorola products

Like Xiaomi, Motorola is also expanding its participation in physical spaces. The company already has several kiosks in malls across the country, and more recently it has been investing in the format it calls Motostore, with store space for experimenting not only with its cell phones, but also with other products.

The third concept store will open tomorrow (3), and will be the first in the Northeast. Motorola chose Shopping da Bahia, in Salvador, as its location. The space will also feature services and customization of accessories — such as covers and films.

Motostore at Shopping da Bahia, Salvador (Image: Publicity/Motorola)

There will even be a space for the demonstration of Ready For technology, which transforms the smartphone into a computer with the help of a TV or monitor. The company highlights that the Northeast has great potential for business:

We want to deliver an immersive experience and the physical store allows us to reinforce this connection and demonstrate the full potential of technology, in addition to answering customer questions with the support of our sales team — Filadelfo Costa, sales director.

Motostore also in SP and RJ

With the novelty, the spaces available for trying out the brand’s products are expanded, which in 2021 once again invested heavily in top-of-the-line products. The Edge 20 family has three devices for those looking for more performance than a Moto G. Still in December, the company should open the doors to the new generation, abroad, with the Edge 30 Ultra.

It is worth remembering that in addition to the new Motostore at Shopping Bahia, the brand’s concept store is also present at Shopping Aricanduva (SP) and Norte Shopping (RJ). On the opening day of the new unit, there will be a pocket show by the duo Rafa & Pipo Marques, at 7pm.