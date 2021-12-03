Moved, Alec Baldwin speaks for the 1st time after the death of director of photography

For the first time after the incident that ended up killing the director of photography Halyna Hutchins, on the set of the movie “Rust”, Alec Baldwin talks about the case and says he didn’t fire a gun.

In an interview with ABC channel, aired on Thursday (2), the actor said that, during a scene rehearsal, he pulled the dog from the revolver, and when he released it, the gun went off, hitting Halyna.

“She was standing next to the camera, looking at a monitor, guiding me on the angle at which I was supposed to hold the gun. She shouldn’t be fired from that angle. I’m holding the gun where I was told, which was right under her arm. An angle that could not even be filmed”, explains the actor, who claims that the director of photography herself asked him to cock the gun.

“I pulled the dog (from the revolver) as far as I could without cocking the gun. I let go of the dog and ‘bang’, the gun goes off. (…) The gun should be empty. I was told I had received an empty weapon. She fell, I thought, ‘Did she faint?’ says Baldwin.

The actor also commented on meeting the director’s husband, Matthew Hutchins, and their 9-year-old son. “They were as kind as possible. He said, ‘Well, I think you and I are going to get through this together.’

Thrilled, Baldwin commented on Halyna’s son. “This boy doesn’t have a mother anymore. And there’s nothing we can do to bring her back. I told him: ‘I don’t know what to say. I don’t know how to express to you how sorry I am, and I will do anything to cooperate.’”

The accidental shooting that killed Halyna Hutchins happened on October 21, in New Mexico (USA). The film director, Joel Souza, 48, was injured.

