Multishow Award: Marilia Mendonça and Paulo Gustavo families will be present in tributes | TV & Famous

Hold on, heart! This year’s edition of the Multishow Award promises strong emotions, starting with the late honorees of the night: Marilia Mendonça and Paulo Gustavo. To exalt them, the families have already confirmed their presence. owner Ruth, mother of the sertaneja, and Murilo Huff, former partner and father of her son, will take the stage to receive the trophy for Singer of the Year.
Murilo Huff, Ruth and Léo — Photo: Globo
The artist, who competed with Anitta, Ivete Sangalo, IZA and Luísa Sonza, was chosen in advance, when the Multishow and the singers agreed to pay this tribute to the sertaneja, who died in a plane crash on November 5th, and the voting was closed so that the award could be given to Marília.
“It didn’t make sense to be different. Marília is a star of Brazilian music. Any Brazilian woman was touched by Marília’s art and I believe there was no way it could be different if the award was someone else’s. Marília is,” stated IZA.
The awards will also have moments dedicated to Paulo Gustavo, who for years commanded the ceremony in a brilliant and hilarious way. Mrs Déa Lucia, Ju Amaral and Thales Bretas – the comedian’s mother, sister and husband – will be in person at the tribute.
IZA and Paulo Gustavo — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
IZA, Paulo’s great amide, will share the vocals with the young Mariah Nala to honor the beloved comedian, who died on May 4th from Covid-19 complications.
“Paulo was a great promoter. Not only of my career, but of everyone he believed in. He taught me how important it is to reach out and make room for new generations. In fact, it was through Paulo that I met Paulo Mariah. Now, we will do this tribute to him together,” he said.
Chico Chico and Cássia Eller — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
To top it all off, Nando Reis and Lan Lanh, life and work partners of Cassia Eller, accompanied by the singer’s son, Chico Chico, who will present the authorial song “Mãe” dedicated to the artist. She will complete 20 years of death on December 29th.
Stay tuned for the Multishow 2021 Award on the 8th!
Chico Chico, son of Cássia Eller — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Thales Bretas posted on the first Valentine’s Day without Paulo Gustavo: ‘I love you forever’ — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram