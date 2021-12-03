Mural by Tim Burton opens in a building in downtown São Paulo

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

The landscape of São Paulo has just gained a new unusual art: the filmmaker Tim Burton chose São Paulo to receive its first mural worldwide. Occupying the side of a garage building in the traditional center of São Paulo, the illustration decorates the surroundings of 25 de Março.

The mural shows a giant robot, which fights a monster with a huge mouth and full of teeth, in the sinister and characteristic trait of the director of hits like “Edward Hands of Scissors” and “Beetlejuice”. The painting was carried out in Brazil by the muralist Luna Buschinelli, who was responsible for taking the drawing off paper and putting it on concrete.

Tim Burton’s illustration that was moved to the side of the building / Disclosure

The urban intervention, which has not yet been fully concluded, is part of an exhibition of Burton’s work, scheduled to take place in May 2022, at Oca, in Ibirapuera Park. The exhibition should feature the artist’s paintings, drawings and illustrations, a side of his work less known to the public.

Tim Burton speaks at a conference at the Rome Film Festival 2021 / Stefania M. D’Alessandro/Getty Images for RFF

The filmmaker hopes to come to the country to accompany the opening of the exhibition and see the mural in person. He has already visited the country before, during the opening of another exhibition of his work. “The World of Tim Burton” was exhibited at the Museum of Image and Sound (MIS), also in São Paulo, in 2016.

