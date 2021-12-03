MUST SEE | Galaxy M62 with LOWEST PRICE in history in this Magalu promotion

IMPORTANT: keep an eye on the date of publication of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to availability of stock and duration of the offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So if you buy something, the Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

The Galaxy M62 is one of Samsung’s most advanced new intermediates, bringing the same processor used by the top-of-the-line Galaxy Note 10+ and a long battery life.

It’s at an unmissable price, taking advantage of Magazine Luiza’s current promotion and using the discount coupon provided in the link below. This is the Galaxy M62’s lowest historical value recorded in the Zoom price comparator.

About Galaxy M62

The Galaxy M62 is in Samsung’s line of advanced intermediates. Its main highlights are the powerful processor and the extremely long battery life. It comes equipped with the Exynos 9825 chipset, the same used by the Galaxy Note 10+, promising to deliver good performance for many years in any type of task.

Its 6.7-inch screen has Super AMOLED Plus technology and Full HD resolution. This combination of large size and good quality panel makes the device an interesting option for those who tend to consume a lot of video content on their cell phone.

Another point worth mentioning is the 7,000 mAh battery. It’s enough for you to watch over 27 hours of non-stop movies, according to Canaltech’s tests. In practice, this means two days of moderate use with rest before you need to plug the device back in.

Buy at the lowest price in history

Taking advantage of Magazine Luiza’s current promotion and using the discount coupon provided at the link below, you can buy the Galaxy M62 at the lowest price recorded in the Zoom price comparison, which accounts for all price variations in the main Brazilian stores.

Check the price history of the Galaxy M62 in Zoom (Image: Capture/Canaltech)

