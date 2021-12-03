NASA wants to replace ISS with commercial modules by 2030

The International Space Station (ISS) will be replaced by one or more commercial orbital units in low Earth orbit when the laboratory retires, which should happen in 2030. The report, released on Tuesday (30) by the audit body of the NASA, the Office of Inspector General (OIG), details current ISS spending and the need to continue more than 20 years of research and human presence in space.

So far, the ISS’s deactivation is planned for 2024, but it looks like the station’s life will be extended until 2030. In that time, NASA hopes to be able to transfer all work carried out aboard the station to one or more commercial orbital units.

These are the hypothetical scenarios of desorbing the ISS, with its re-entry into the atmosphere scheduled for 2030 (Image: Reproduction/NASA OIG)

The report, in addition to revealing the current costs of maintaining and carrying out work aboard the ISS, points to the need for a research facility, which can continue to provide the necessary support for an extended human presence in space.

The goal is that the Earth’s low orbit will not be without a place where research can be carried out and astronauts can prepare themselves for longer missions, such as to the Moon or Mars. NASA believes that by 2028 a commercial station will be in operation, providing two years of transition to the end of the ISS.

Why is the ISS going to be deactivated?

The ISS is a great achievement of humanity and for more than 20 years it has provided an environment where research and scientific experiments are conducted in space, under conditions of microgravity. At this time, numerous technologies were developed and many of them were applied right here on Earth.

There are more than 20 years of continuous human presence in space thanks to the ISS (Image: Reproduction/NASA/Roscosmos)

However, space is a hostile environment and, with more than two decades in it, the ISS has accumulated long-term effects like ionizing radiation and extreme temperatures that age the station. So the end of the season is inevitable — but its legacy will continue.

According to the report, NASA intends to replace the ISS with a commercial environment, so that future missions to Mars and Moon are not left without a preparation site in orbit, or to demonstrate technologies that will be used in the future.

What comes next?

In June of this year, NASA had already declared its intention that, when the ISS was appointed, other commercial stations would take its place. The companies Nanoracks, Voyager Space and Lockheed Martin, for example, plan to build the orbital unit called Starlab by 2027, three years before the final end of the ISS — a good margin for a transition.

Artistic concept of the Axiom Station, the orbital unit of Axiom Space (Image: Playback/Axiom Space)

Blue Origin, in partnership with Sierra Space and Boeing, intends to launch the Orbital Reef station by 2030 at the latest. The unit will be almost the same size as the ISS, with capacity for up to 10 people. Until then, Axiom Space continues with its plans to ship modules to be attached to the ISS before they go into operation as a separate unit by 2028.

Source: NASA OIG; Via TechCrunch