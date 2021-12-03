Natural gas could be 40% more expensive for 68 thousand people in the state

Natural Gas for Vehicles (CNG) is one of the products impacted with readjustment



Photo: Kadidja Fernandes — 04/29/2021



Piped gas may undergo adjustment of up to 40% in Espírito Santo, as of January 1, 2022. The information was passed on by the Secretary of State for Innovation and Development, Tyago Hoffmann, at a press conference this Thursday morning ( two). This increase impacts more than 68 thousand Espírito Santo who use natural gas in vehicles and condominiums, for example.

According to the government, the readjustment has to do with the change made by Petrobras in the way of calculating the price of the gas molecule, which will make it more expensive. For a four-year contract, the value of the gas molecule for distributors will be 50% higher than the current value.

Petrobras still controls the gas pipelines and therefore is still the only option for a gas supplier to the State. Other companies, for logistical reasons, could only supply this fuel to consumers in Espírito Santo from May or June 2022.

“The other selling companies are still negotiating with Petrobras to be able to use the pipelines to transport the gas, so the state-owned company is our only option at the moment, as the other sellers could only make the product available to us in the middle of the year coming,” explained Hoffmann.

In the state, there are 68,721 customers of ES Gás, the concessionaire responsible for the distribution of piped natural gas in Espírito Santo, who receive piped gas from residential customers, industries, merchants and gas stations, which sell Natural Gas for Vehicles (CNG).

Most customers are residential, but more than half of consumption is from the rest, corporate customers. The government estimates that the increase in gas prices will affect everything from condominium fees to runs per application, in addition to the competitiveness of the state’s industry.

Government studying to go to court to prevent increase

According to the government, the Brazilian Association of Pipeline Gas Distributors (Abegás) filed a representation on the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), which is the federal government agency responsible for overseeing market competition, as this is being considered an abusive practice by Petrobras.

ES Gás also made a representation on the board and the State Attorney General (PGE) is also expected to file a complaint shortly.

“The purpose of the representation of ES Gás and the Attorney General’s Office is for the competent body to investigate this abuse of power by Petrobras – since it still retains a monopoly on the logistics of transporting natural gas – and to apply sanctions. In addition, we want to maintain the contract with the current price conditions until there is a free market, that is, that the other companies are also able to close a contract with the State”, explained the State Deputy Attorney General for Legal Affairs, Rafael Induzzi Drews.

According to him, the possibility of a lawsuit is being evaluated by the PGE to echo this appeal, if the representations do not take effect.