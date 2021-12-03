Neném has sex with Paula and is caught by the audience; see photo· TV news

Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) will be able to hook Neném (Vladimir Brichta) in The More Life, the Better!. The businesswoman and the player will have sex for the first time on Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera. However, the star will be in dire straits, as he made a promise to São Judas Tadeu that he would not stay with any woman until he resumed his career. To make matters worse, the couple will be caught in bed by his ex-wives.

In the chapter scheduled to air next Wednesday (8), the son of Nedda (Elizabeth Savala) will meet Rose (Bárbara Colen), the great love of his life, during a party. Only she will leave you talking to yourself. He will decide to leave the place with Paula.

The owner of Terra Cosméticos will be in very bad shape, as she has just been humiliated by Carmem (Julia Lemmertz), her enemy. At Neném’s house, the footballer will put Paula to sleep on the sofa. However, in the middle of the night, still with his pride wounded at having been abandoned by Rose, Tina’s father (Agnes Brichta) will go into the living room, take the businesswoman in his arms, and the two will have sex.

The player will even turn a statue of Saint Judas Thaddeus, leaving the saint on his back to prevent him from seeing the torrid moments in his room. After sex, the two go to sleep.

Shortly after waking up, the new lovebirds will be surprised by Nedda, the star’s two ex-wives, Jandira (Micheli Machado) and Betina (Carol Garcia), and also by his daughters, Tina and Bianca (Sara Vidal) — in the plot , all live in the same house.

The females in the family will be filled with hatred, since Neném broke his promise that he would not catch any woman until he found a club to play with. In the serial, he is always complaining about the lack of sex in his life, but he always holds back because of the oath.

“It’s been five months, three weeks, six days, 11 hours and 22 minutes. I’m now a different person,” he vented in one of the scenes that aired recently showing that the ace is climbing the walls.

Nedda will then force her son to retake the promise, only more rigidly. After having sex with Paula, the ace will swear that he will not be with any other woman until he finds a club and scores goals. It remains to be seen whether the saint will accept.

The new seven o’clock soap opera debuted in place of the Pega Pega rerun (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded.

The story follows the saga of the four protagonists, who get a second chance from Death (A Maia) after suffering a plane crash. But one of them will definitely die in a year.

