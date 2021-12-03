New Battlefield 2042 update fixes over a hundred bugs

Developer should continue to update the game little by little in the coming weeks

EA Games recently announced the arrival of a new update for Battlefield 2042 that is coming today (December 2) for users. The third game update brings over 100 fixes for various aspects of gameplay, user interface, equipment, graphical bugs and much more. Changes come in response to the various criticisms the game received at launch, especially from users.



Image: Steam/Reproduction

If you followed the release of Battlefield 2042 at all, you may already know that it was highly criticized by fans. The game even entered the list of the 10 most poorly rated titles on Steam and, at the same store, Farming Simulator 22 actually outsold EA’s game in a week. The main critics commented serious optimization problems as well as changes in some aspects of the gameplay itself.

With this update, we’re dealing with more bugs based on the feedback we’ve seen with you guys playing since November 12th. That means you can expect a lot of bugfixes, balancing changes, and overall quality improvements to come to you.

– EA Note (Free Translation)

Among the things being added in Update #3 are the Weekly Missions which, as the name implies, consist of three different missions that give the player XP, change every week and can be consulted in the main menu. Another change is present in Battlefield Portal, as there is new game layouts on the All-Out Warframe and Rush maps, as well as new models for the builder it is a new game mode called Vehicle Team Deathmach. Another important aspect that has been improved is the player’s interaction with the map.



In addition to this massive update with several changes, EA also announced that it intends to continue actively updating Battlefield 2042 with minor updates throughout December. If you would like to see the full Battlefield 2042 update note in detail, just visit this page here in English, where does this news come from.

Source: EA