new generation could become a clone of the Renault Captur

On sale on the international market since 2010, the Mitsubishi ASX is long past time to retire and pave the way for the arrival of an entirely new generation. In Brazil, the model was recently discontinued and replaced by the Outlander Sport, which in practice is nothing more than the same restyled model. In foreign markets, the solution for renovation will be different and may even involve the participation of Renault.

In an interview given to the Czech Republic press, the brand’s local public relations manager let slip that news for the model is already on the calendar and should be presented within two years. Bluntly declared: “the new ASX will arrive in early 2023”. Other details were not disclosed, which ends up opening room for speculation.

Among the bets, there are those who say that the model will be transformed into a rebadge of Renault and will be part of the synergy strategy planned between the two brands (belonging to the same group since 2016). In this scenario, everything indicates that the European Captur (a generation ahead of the Brazilian) will be used as a base.

The rumor is in line with information previously disclosed by Mitsubishi itself. A few months ago, the brand confirmed that it will launch two new models in Europe in 2023 and the new ASX could be one of them. If confirmed, the model will undergo a downgrade and will no longer be intermediate to become compact.

Today the ASX uses the platform of the late Lancer, a medium sedan, while the new one is expected to adopt the CMF-B base, for compact models. However, there are advantages: the new architecture will pave the way for electrification and allow the release of hybrid versions. Production will be concentrated next to Captur itself at the plant in Valladolid, Spain, in order to supply the main markets in the region. Outside Europe, however, the future of the ASX remains to be seen.