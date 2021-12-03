New United coach praises Cristiano Ronaldo’s fitness: “I’ve never seen someone like that” | english football

Manchester United’s new coach Ralf Rangnick has been officially unveiled by the English club this Friday. The German will lead the team on an interim basis until the end of the season, then assume a consultant role for the next two years. In his first press conference, he praised the group’s main star, the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Watching it last night, especially in the second half when it made a difference… At his age, I’ve never seen a player in such good shape.. What I saw from Cristiano Ronaldo is that he is more than committed to the team. He is still a player who can easily make a difference. You should always adapt your style or ideas to the players you have, not the other way around – commented the coach.

Manchester United goals 3 x 2 Arsenal, for the Premier League

Rangnick takes over Manchester United in place of also acting Michael Carrick, who will no longer remain on the technical committee. The German coach followed from the stands at Old Trafford United’s thrilling victory over Arsenal, game in which the attacker Cristiano Ronaldo reached 801 goals in his career.

— It is obvious that the team has talent and experience. The challenge is to bring more balance to the team. Even against Arsenal it took three goals to win. The average of conceded goals is almost two per game, something too – commented the coach.

Rangnick had tried to convince Carrick to stay during an hour-long conversation for the past few days. In addition, the new coach also spoke on Sunday with his predecessor, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, to better understand how the team works.

If a club like Manchester United is looking for you, you simply cannot refuse. ” — Ralf Rangnick, new Manchester United manager

1 of 2 Ralf Rangnick gave his first press conference as Manchester United manager — Photo: Getty Images Ralf Rangnick gave his first press conference as Manchester United manager — Photo: Getty Images

Ralf Rangnick is still trying to bring more members to his coaching staff at United, but these professionals depend on a work visa. He will meet the cast this Friday afternoon and should have at least one more workout on Saturday before his debut.

“It’s about getting to know the players, talking to them and explaining to them what my approach is going to be. I am very ambitious and I want the best. But we have to be realistic, the distance between us and the top three (in the Premier League) is very big. It’s about developing performance and building confidence to control the game,” he said.

He left in the air the possibility of being hired at the end of the season, if the team’s performance convinces the board.

Asked about possible signings during the winter transfer window, Rangnick said he was more concerned about the long-term solution. In the middle of the year, the club signed strikers Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho, and defender Varane.

— The club does not have a continuity in signings that are aligned with the club’s DNA. For the future, the board and I have the same opinion: it is important not to make too many technical changes – he declared.

Manchester United currently ranks seventh in the Premier League table, with 21 points, 12 away from the leader Chelsea. The first game with Ralf Rangnick will be next Sunday, against Crystal Palace, at Old Trafford. In the month of December, the team will make six matches against teams that are below them in the classification.

