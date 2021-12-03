New vehicle sales drop 23.1% in worst November in 16 years, says Fenabrave

New vehicle interior and dashboard

Harmed by the lack of models at dealerships, the market for new vehicles in the country fell 23.1% last month against the same period in 2020. In the sum of passenger cars, light utility vehicles, trucks and buses, 173 thousand units were sold in November , according to the balance released this Thursday (2), by Fenabrave, an association that represents the resellers.

Without repeating the very weak performance of September and October, the two worst months of the year, the industry avoids the risk of ending 2021 below 2020, as it came to contemplate Anfavea, the entity of the automakers. Even so, the sector had, in the aggregate of all categories, the worst November in sales in 16 years.

The lack of electronic components, given the global shortage of chips, continues unabated, compromising the supply of products in stores. Last month, the production of cars was again completely interrupted at Honda (seven days in Sumaré and two in Itirapina) and at Volkswagen plants in São José dos Pinhais, for two weeks, and Taubaté (five days).

In addition, the production of Volks in the ABC Paulista and General Motors (GM) in São José dos Campos (SP) was partially suspended, with a reduction of one shift, while 1.8 thousand second-shift workers at Fiat remained on leave from the factory for the second month.

In the accumulated since the beginning of the year, sales reached 1.91 million vehicles last month, 5.4% more than in the same period in 2020. It is always necessary to contextualize, however, that the basis for comparison is weak. Last year sales were affected by the arrival of the pandemic in the country, which even caused the closure of car dealerships in some of the largest markets for at least two months.

Commenting on the November result, the president of Fenabrave, Alarico Assumpção Júnior, highlighted that the offer and approval of credit remain at a good level, but car sales are being “modulated” by the availability of vehicles. According to him, the rise in interest rates could affect demand in the coming months.

“Given the challenges faced in recent months, such as the global supply crisis and the rise in interest rates in the country, I think it is a great performance, albeit on a lower comparative basis, from 2020”, said Alarico when evaluating the performance of the last month.

