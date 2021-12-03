Noemi Gerbelli: Carousel Cast Mourns Actress’s Death – Famous

Noemi Gerbelli as director Olvia (photo: Disclosure)

The cast of Carrossel (2012-2013) went to social media this Thursday (2/12) to mourn the death of actress Noemi Gerbelli, known in recent years for the role of director Olvia in the soap opera.

Names such as Larissa Manoela (Maria Joaquina), Jean Paulo (Cirilo) and Masa Silva (Valria) made a point of paying tribute to the artist, who has also appeared in plays, series and films.

“Thank you Non for all your teachings, for being such a talented person and the most outstanding director in the hearts of an entire generation. May your soul rest in peace, we will always remember you with great affection! May God comfort the hearts of all friends and family,” wrote Masa.

“Noemi, our director Olvia. How many teachings…I remember the texts that were used before entering the scene, the conversations in the dressing room, the calls for attention, after all it was not easy to be daily with 16 frantic children…but she could manage. She was our teacher ! Rest in peace, giant power of art. It was a pleasure. Grateful. My feelings to family and friend,” wrote Larissa Manoela.

“She played such an important role in my evolution, in my training as a good professional, because she was a spectacular professional. […] I saw in her a great mirror of the professional I wanted to become”, lamented Matheus Ueta, the Kokimoto Mishima of the telenovela.

Jean Paulo, the novel’s Cyril, wrote: “Thank you for your teachings, Nono, eternal director Olivia”.

Nicholas Torres (Jaime) also paid tribute: “Noemi was a master in both soap operas and theatre. She would give me a lot of backstage touches and whatever she could pass, she was there passing. She had a giant heart, was an amazing person. My mother and I are very shaken”.