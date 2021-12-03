Non-melting ice, reusable and compostable

mechanics

Material can be cut to any shape.

ice that does not melt

There are numerous products on the market to function as reusable, non-melting ice, which you take to the freezer and then use in coolers.

But Jiahan Zou and his colleagues at Davis University of California in the US believe they have created a material that has some advantages over these commercial products.

The main one is that “non-melting ice” does not contain plastic materials, but it is also compostable and antimicrobial, which are real advantages over current options.

Compared to common water ice, used mainly by the fishing industry, the main advantage is that, on the one hand, the ice that does not melt eliminates the risk of contaminating fish by using improper water, and, on the other hand, it does not carry contaminants to be dumped into the city’s sewer system – this type of event is known as cross-contamination.

The development consisted of choosing the same fibrous structure to contain the water.

Washable, compostable, but not durable

The new material is a kind of hydrogel, with more than 90% water in its composition – only that the water does not leak out when the material is thawed because the structure is stabilized by fibers.

It is smooth and soft to the touch like a jelly and changes color depending on the temperature.

Although the prototypes were built with synthetic material, according to the team, it is possible to manufacture their “ice” using leftovers or agricultural by-products.

The material can also be cut into any shape, which makes it easy to adjust to different applications and types of packaging. The first tests showed that, in the form of cubes, they support 10 kg of weight without losing shape.

After fulfilling its role, the material can be reused a dozen times, after washing it with water or diluted bleach. At the end of this rather short shelf life, the material can be disposed of in the trash or even in the backyard, as it is compostable.

