Non-negotiable! Corinthians refuses Arab club proposal by striker Róger Guedes

O Corinthians refused an offer of 8 million euros (R$ 51 million at the current price) from Sharjah FC, of ​​the United Arab Emirates, by striker Róger Guedes.

The Corinthians board sees the player, hired in the middle of this year, as non-negotiable and does not even want to open negotiations with the Middle East club.

The information was initially published by the “GE” website and confirmed by the THROW!.

If Timão accepted the offer, it would not be entitled to the full amount, as it only owns 40% of Guedes’ economic rights. In the end, the Parque São Jorge club would pocket just R$20.4 million. Even though it’s a profit, since the striker arrived at Corinthians for free, after terminating his contract with Shangon Taisha, from China, the amount is still seen as low, especially when compared to the return that shirt 123 has given on the field. In 18 games so far, there are seven goals and two assists. The player is already one of the Corinthians top scorers in the Brazilian Championship, alongside Jô.

Roger Guedes also doesn’t want to leave Timão. At 25 years of age, the striker comes from three seasons in Chinese football, where he played the so-called “sock”. Back in Brazil and adapted to the Parque São Jorge club, the athlete does not see going to the Arab world as something professionally advantageous at this time.