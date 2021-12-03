Norway has 17 suspected cases of the variant after party

At least 17 people who attended a party in Oslo are suspected cases of the omicron variant of covid-19, after more than half of the 100 participants tested positive for the coronavirus — all were vaccinated — according to the Norwegian capital city.

This is a provisional number that may increase as sequencing tests advance.

“So far, 60 people have tested positive (for covid-19) in the PCR tests, and four with the antigens. Seventeen probably with omicron, but this needs to be confirmed. So far there is one confirmed case of omicron after sequencing,” they said. Oslo authorities in a statement.

Between 100 and 120 people — all vaccinated — got together last Friday for a get-together party for the company Scatec, which operates in the production of solar energy.

One of the participants recently traveled to southern Africa.

“Everyone was vaccinated, no one had symptoms and everyone underwent a self-examination before the meeting,” Tine Ravlo, an official at the city’s health department, told AFP.

“Everything was in order and no rules were violated,” he said.

So far, none of the participants have developed a serious condition of the disease, said Ravlo. Most people have mild symptoms such as a headache, sore throat, and a cough.

Suspicions that the contagions were caused by the omicron variant began after the sequencing of some tests and the process is not yet concluded.

The number of confirmed cases of the new variant could increase and more results are expected this Friday.

On Thursday, after detecting the alleged omicron focus, the Norwegian government announced a series of restrictions in Oslo and areas close to the capital.