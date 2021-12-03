Norway registers 60 cases of Covid linked to the get-together party; there is suspicion of omicron | World

A company’s year-end meeting in Oslo, which brought together more than 100 people, has been considered by Norwegian authorities as the focus of an outbreak of Covid-19 in the country, with 60 positive cases – 17 of them are analyzed as cases suspects of the omicron variant.

The balance is still provisional and could increase with the advance of the sequencing tests, said in a note the city of the Norwegian capital – which confirmed, from genetic sequencing, at least one case of the new variant among the guests.

“So far, 60 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in PCR tests,” health officials said in a statement.

Ômicron: what is known about new variant detected in South Africa

Between 100 and 120 employees got together a week ago for a get-together party for the company Scatec, which operates in the production of solar energy. One of the participants had recently traveled to southern Africa.

“Everyone was vaccinated, no one had symptoms and everyone underwent a self-examination before the meeting,” said Tine Ravlo, an official at the city’s health department. “Everything was in order and no rules were broken.”

So far, none of the participants have developed a serious condition of the disease, said Ravlo. Most infected people have mild symptoms, such as:

headache

sore throat

cough

Suspicions that the contagions were caused by the omicron variant began after the sequencing of some tests, and the process is not yet complete.

On Thursday, after detecting the alleged omicron focus, the Norwegian government announced a series of restrictions in Oslo and areas close to the capital.

“What we can see is that omicrons spread rapidly, despite vaccination. This is more terrible information in the midst of the pandemic,” explained French epidemiologist Antoine Flahault to AFP.

‘Parties must be banned’

According to him, about 88% of the adult population is vaccinated in Norway, which may indicate that the current immunization is not enough to prevent the progression of the new variant, he said. The strain, detected in South Africa, could become the majority in Europe in the coming months.

The omicron has about 50 mutations, with approximately 30 in the Spike protein, which the coronavirus uses to enter cells. Some are associated with an increase in contagiousness and can lead to a decrease in the effectiveness of vaccines.

The French epidemiologist points out that parties like the one in Oslo are events that typically generate “overpropagation” and should be banned in periods like the current one, with accelerated circulation of the virus.

Across Europe, 79 cases of the variant have been confirmed so far, according to the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC).

Variant has not yet caused any deaths

The World Health Organization (WHO) does not yet have information on a fatal case associated with omicron, according to Christian Lindmeier, a spokesman for the organization in Geneva.

“As a greater number of countries carry out tests to detect the new variant, we will have more cases, information, and, although I don’t expect that to happen, deaths,” he said.

The new variant was detected in South Africa in November and cases have already been diagnosed in more than 30 countries. Local transmission has already been confirmed in countries like the United States and Australia, but for now most of the contamination is still caused by the delta.