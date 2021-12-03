‘Nothing My’ · TV News

Paula Terrare (Giovanna Antonelli) will not be moved by the arrest of Flávia (Valentina Herszage) in Quem Mais Vida, Melhor!. In jail, the pole dancer will turn to the executive, but the rich woman will deny the request for help. “You’re not mine at all”, the almighty will shoot on Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

In the chapter this Friday (3), the daughter of Juca (Fabio Herford) will call the businesswoman she met during the plane crash in which she met Morte (A Maia). The young woman will make the decision after coming face to face with Cora (Valentina Bandeira) and being threatened.

“Please, Paula. I need to get out of here. Something really bad could happen to me in here”, Flávia will ask. “Everyone with their problems, girl. And you’re nothing mine, nor do you work for me”, retorts the mother of Ingrid (Nina Tomsic), very insensitive.

Reproduction/TV Globo

Flávia asks Paula for help

“It’s practically a stranger who is quite strange,” she’ll add, even after she’s given shelter to Murilo’s (Jaffar Bambirra) stay in her mansion a few times.

After the gesture not in solidarity with the fake stewardess, the dondoca will hang up the phone and receive a surprise visit from the Beyond. Death will appear in the Terrare Cosmetics office window and terrify Carmen’s rival (Julia Lemmertz).

