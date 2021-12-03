Nubank Gold, Platinum or Ultraviolet card, which one to choose?

Nubank cards are preferred among consumers because of its possibilities, advantages and accessibility.

However, many are wondering which Nubank card option is best to use, and the answer is: IT DEPENDS!

All options are good, but there is a modality that best suits your profile. We’ve selected the main differences between Nubank Gold, Platinum and Ultraviolet cards for you. Check out.

Nubank Gold and Platinum Card

It is worth mentioning that Nubank does not charge an annual fee in either of these two types of cards, and that the benefits of gold are intended for warranty of purchased products and, in the version platinum the benefits are more travel related.

Get to know the difference between them better now.

Gold modality

See below the main advantages of the Nubank Gold card:

Mastercard Surpreenda is a brand relationship program that offers promotions in the buy 1 light 2 model, in different partners.

Price Protection Insurance;

The insurance is valid for 30 days from the transaction date and the brand must be asked to refund the difference in value. This happens when the customer buys a product for a price and finds the same product in another establishment for a lower price.

Extend the warranty period for products purchased with your Gold Card for up to 1 full year at no additional cost.

Purchase Protection Insurance:

The customer can have protection for accidental damage or theft for up to 30 days from the date a product is purchased.

Platinum mode

If you are traveling, the Platinum card offers services that can make your trip even easier, including a travel consultant to help with destinations, itineraries and other situations.

Those who have a Platinum card issued in Brazil can have exclusive refund offers when they travel, shop and pay with roxinho.

General information, restaurant reservations, concert tickets and even research and gift delivery.

This insurance applies when you rent a car using your credit card. The customer receives comprehensive coverage for damage caused by collision, theft and/or accidental fire.

With “Cork Exemption” Mastercard Platinum customers can take their own bottle of wine with an exemption from the cork fee for the first bottle.

insurance for travel medical emergencies;

Should you and your family face a medical emergency while traveling, the flag can provide assistance and coordination to help resolve issues with the travel insurance provided.

Mastercard Surpreenda is a brand relationship program that offers promotions in the buy 1 light 2 model, in different partners.

Ultraviolet Nubank Card

Customers of this type of Nubank card, have service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, Ultraviolet customers have the advantage of getting 1% cashback (cash back) on purchases made on your credit card, which can be used with complete freedom. If not used, the value grows to 200% of the CDI, in real time. All right through the app, in a matter of seconds.

The apex of Nubank Ultravioleta is the extension of the advantages of the Mastercard Black banner, such as: VIP lounge at airports, luggage insurance, extended warranty on purchases, price protection insurance, among others.

Above all, there are some disadvantages, as it is focused on the high-income public, the card annuity has an added value compared to conventional cards. The annual fee is R$588 and can be paid in 12 installments of R$49.

The user can be exempt from the fee in two situations: having spent R$5,000 per month on the card or having R$150,000 invested in NuBank savings or Nu Invest, Nubank’s investment platform.

Anyway, do you want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Just follow the Your Digital Credit at the YouTube, Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. However, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, etc. Follow us to find out more!

Image: SERGIO VS RANGEL / Shutterstock.com