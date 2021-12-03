NVIDIA RTX 3050 will have 8 GB RAM to compete with Intel ARC A380 with 6 GB [RUMOR]

And add the AMD RX 6500 XT 4GB into that equation

After rumors of possible RDNA 2 based AMD video cards, Radeon RX 6500 XT and Radeon RX 6400, in addition to the one mentioned in rumors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (Ti), now the leaker kopite7kimi says it’s an RTX 3050, not you, and should come to fight with the input RDNA 2, in addition to the Most basic Intel Arc GPU.

The input Ampere GPU comes equipped with 8GB GDDR6 memory, 3072 CUDA colors and should be identified as GA106-150, unlike the mobile version that uses GA107. A few months ago, it was speculated about an RTX 3050 Ti, but now kopite7kimi updates the information and says it’s not a Ti version. 6600, hence the relaunch of the RTX 2060 now with 12GB.

Now with the possibility of the existence of the input RDNA 2, especially the RX 6500XT, it’s not hard to imagine that NVIDIA should respond with the RTX 3050. We have to remember that the fight now is not just against AMD, as Intel is coming as well. Another known leaker, TUM_APISAK, which the Intel Arc input GPU, known until now as the DG2-128UE, will be called Intel Arc A380.



– Continues after advertising –

He says the board must be equipped with 6GB, will operate in up to 2.45 GHz and will have performance similar to GeForce GTX 1650 Super. The supposed RTX 3050 would be the solution for this entry-level lineup of the three giants to have more VRAM. We have no basis to get an idea of ​​the performance of the supposed Intel Arc A380. The RX 6600 and RTX 3060, for example, deliver more than enough performance for 1080p.

We can only imagine that these entry-level GPUs perform better than current Intel and AMD APUs, which already deliver decent results. Otherwise, their existence would not make sense, especially the RTX 3050 and RX 6500 XT. As Intel will make its debut, it needs an entire lineup anyway.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: VideoCardz