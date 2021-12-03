OECD urges Latin America to solve ‘four pitfalls’ that impede its development | Economy

This year, the economies of Latin America and the Caribbean will grow by an average of 6%, according to estimates by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Furthermore, the evolution of the covid-19 pandemic will continue to determine the behavior of the economy. The authors of a report released on Thursday by several multilateral organizations predict that growth will be slower in 2022 and say that the structural problems of the countries in the region have become more urgent, including the expiration of a social contract that maintains the disaffected and distrustful population.

The OECD has jointly published an annual report with economic prospects with the Latin American Development Bank (CAF), the European Commission and the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC). In it, experts say that Latin America faces four “traps” for development that precede the pandemic and that need to be tackled to improve the quality of life and well-being of its citizens. In his view, low productivity, inequality, weak institutions and the threat to environmental sustainability are impediments to inclusive economic growth.

Despite the quickest measures to respond to the pandemic, Latin America was the most affected region in the world in socioeconomic terms. Local per capita gross domestic product will not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2023 or 2024.

“The pandemic has hit Latin America and the Caribbean at a time when the region was already facing the deep pitfalls of development identified since 2019,” says the 270-page report. “The post-covid-19 context must be seized as a unique opportunity to adopt a multidimensional development strategy and redefine national policies by building consensus among citizens and implementing the pending reforms needed to drive recovery,” he adds. .

The growth seen in many countries in the region this year is not only due to the statistical recovery of comparison, when considering the brutal drop in gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020, but also to the positive effects of external demand and the increase in the price of exported raw materials, as well as the expansion of demand. “The scenario for what remains of 2021 and 2022 is subject to the evolution of the pandemic, the height of the delta variant, the distribution of the vaccine and the public discontent that has resulted in social protests in some countries”, says the report finalized before the identification of the omicron strain.

“The main driver of growth in the short term will be domestic demand, especially consumption, as restrictions on mobility are being removed, allowing the resumption of services. In addition, a complete political cycle in the region, with presidential and/or legislative elections between the second half of 2021 and the end of 2022 in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Mexico and Peru, weighs heavily expectations and could keep investments moderate”, state the multilateral agencies.

The report emphasizes social unrest in some Latin American countries as a result of inequality, lack of quality public services and distrust of institutions. “Social unrest continues to be a key factor affecting economic stability. Recent social protests point to the need to reach a more inclusive growth model, improve the well-being of citizens and create consensus among citizens in a renewed social contract”, point out the specialists.

The OECD and the other organizations that sign the document insist on the implementation of effective and equitable vaccination strategies as a short-term measure to promote economic recovery. In the medium term, Governments need to adopt policies that increase productivity, such as the push for digital technologies to open up a range of job opportunities. Multilateral entities have also included an entire chapter on the expiration of the current social contract, an item that refers to the implicit agreement between the State and its citizens regarding their rights and obligations.

“The renewal of the social contract may imply the signing of various pacts in specific political areas [por exemplo, um pacto fiscal] and creating broad support among various stakeholders. [por exemplo, o Governo, a sociedade civil, os sindicatos, o setor privado]”, mark the organizations in the document. “Achieving fair, legitimate and stable pacts will require engaging in open and inclusive policy-making processes and applying strong policies of public integrity to avoid the risk of powerful elites seizing policy. Paying attention to the political economy of the reform will be essential to reach stable and lasting agreements”, they add.

