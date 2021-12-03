[OFERTA DO DIA] Xbox Electric Volt Wireless Controller 28% Off Amazon

Model is compatible with many devices in addition to Microsoft consoles

THE sexta-feira Negra it’s already gone, but it’s always possible to find one or another good offer to increase your setup. This Thursday (02), we have an Xbox Wireless Controller – Electric Volt, for those who are in need of a new controller to play their games. This model has a 28% discount, starting from BRL 599.00 per BRL 429.90.

In addition to the offer, it is worth highlighting the yellow color (according to the description) which is very reminiscent of the green of the logo Xbox original, which makes the model quite striking and distinctive. It is also important to point out that, for this price, it is costing practically the same value as the standard model in color. white robot.

Specifications

The Xbox Wireless Controller – Electric Volt is not for console use only Xbox. It has compatibility with Windows 10 PC, Android and in the future there will be compatibility for iOS. In addition to serving for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox one. The model features the technology Xbox wireless and Bluetooth, so you can use it on different devices.

The Electric Volt has the share button, which allows the player to capture and share content such as recordings and screenshots in an optimized way. Another option available is the headphone jack with 3.5mm stereo audio jack.



According to the manufacturer, the controller offers up to 40 hours of battery life via AA batteries. There is also the USB-C input to just perform the plug and play directly on the console or PC. The model promises easy switching between paired devices. It is possible to quickly switch between PC and Xbox Series, for example.

