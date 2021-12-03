Ômicron can make people sick again – News

Antibodies generated after contracting Covid-19 do not prevent the person from being infected again by the Ômicron variant, said a researcher on Thursday (2) during a press conference at the WHO department of Africa (World Health Organization).

Last week, South African researchers announced that they had detected a new variant of the coronavirus. The news sparked global panic.

There are many uncertainties about the characteristics of Ômicron, its propagation capacity and its resistance to vaccines.

“We think that a previous infection does not protect against Ômicron,” said Anne von Gottberg, an infectious disease specialist at the NICD (South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases).

The investigation is still beginning, but the first conclusions show that people who have already had contact with the coronavirus can be reinfected due to this virus mutation, probably with less severe symptoms, concluded the researcher.

Vaccines, however, must remain effective against severe forms of the disease, she said.

The variant is already present in at least 22 countries. In Africa, the number of official Covid-19 cases increased by 54% in the past seven days from the previous week. Two weeks ago, the continent registered 300 new cases a day. On Wednesday, there were 8,561, compared to 4,373 recorded on Tuesday.

“We don’t know where this variant comes from,” said WHO expert Ambrose Talisuna.

South Africa and neighboring countries were hurt by travel restrictions after announcing the discovery of the variant. For WHO, these restrictions are “unfair” and not based on scientific considerations.