Omicron Coronavirus Variant Is ‘Very Communicable’ Says WHO Chief Scientist | Coronavirus

The chief scientist of the World Health Organization (WHO), Soumya Swaminathan , said on Friday (3) that the omicron variant of the coronavirus is “very transmissible”.

She pondered, however, that people should not “panic” and that the world is better prepared with vaccines developed since the beginning of the pandemic.

“How worried should we be? We need to be prepared and cautious, not panic, because we are in a different situation than a year ago,” said the scientist.

Swaminathan spoke with journalists at a conference organized by the Reuters news agency and said it was too early to say the vaccines would need to be modified.

In Geneva, a WHO spokesman said, also on Friday, that there is no record of deaths linked to the variant (read later).

No deaths linked to variant

Christian Lindmeier, a WHO spokesman, told a news conference that the organization has so far not recorded any deaths linked to the omicron variant.

“I haven’t seen any information about omicron-related deaths,” Lindmeier said at the UN health agency’s headquarters.

He acknowledged, however, that it is too early to draw conclusions and that many countries have increased testing to detect the presence of this new variant.

“We will definitely have more cases, more information, and hopefully not possibly deceased,” Lindmeier said.

2 of 2 Plot shows differences in mutations between delta and omicron variant coronavirus — Photo: Courtesy Hospital Bambino Gesù, Rome Representation shows differences in mutations between delta and omicron variant of coronavirus — Photo: Courtesy Hospital Bambino Gesù, Rome

Vaccinate to fight variant

WHO urged countries to increase the capacity of their health services and vaccinate their populations to combat the increase in cases caused by the omicron variant.

The organization also said that travel restrictions can buy time, but that alone is not the answer.

“THE [variante] delta is responsible for 99% of infections worldwide,” said Swaminathan. “It would have to be more communicable to compete and become dominant worldwide. It’s possible, but difficult to predict.”

The new variant, considered of concern by the WHO, was registered for the first time in southern Africa, but cases have already been announced in almost 30 countries on all continents.