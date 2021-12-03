Ômicron: covid-19 cases soar in South Africa but severity is unknown

Abhishek Pratap 3 hours ago News Comments Off on Ômicron: covid-19 cases soar in South Africa but severity is unknown 9 Views

woman being vaccinated

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

The president of South Africa urged everyone to get vaccine against covid.

Omicron, a new variant of the coronavirus, is now dominant in South Africa and is causing a sharp rise in new infections, according to health officials.

About 8.5 thousand new cases of covid were registered according to the latest data regarding the total of daily infections. This figure is almost double the 4.3 thousand confirmed cases the day before.

A few weeks ago, in mid-November, infections recorded daily averaged 200 to 300.

The omicron variant has been drawing the attention of specialists due to the number and variety of genetic mutations. There are still many questions, however, about the new variant — such as how severe the infection it causes and whether it will be able to evade the effects of the vaccines currently in use.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

The Church is a mother, there is no room for walls: the Pope’s first speech in Cyprus

A patient and fraternal Church, always with open arms: these are the Pontiff’s wishes for …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved