Ômicron, inflation and high interest rates threaten GDP growth – News

An effective economic recovery, with the reversal of negative results who put the Brazil in a new technical recession, it should still take some time to happen.

The negative signal is the result of a composition of factors, including inflation still at high levels, the base interest rate escalation and the risk of breaking the public spending ceiling.

“Inflation, which erodes the population’s purchasing power, is impacting the commerce and services sectors, which could have grown more. Families are returning to consuming services and, at the same time, prices are hurting retail,” he says Rachel de Sá, head of economics at Rico Investimentos.

“Bitter medicine” to hold back the advance of the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index), which exceeds 10% in the 12 months ended in October, the basic interest rate should remain high for at least the first months of 2022.

With higher interest rates, credit for investments in the productive sector becomes more expensive and, consequently, hinders the generation of jobs. The move takes money out of consumers’ pockets and pulls down household consumption, responsible for two-thirds (about 65%) of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in Brazil.

Fábio Astrauskas, economist and professor at Insper, also warns about the effect of the Ômicron variant on economic performance in the last month of the year, which could keep Brazil in technical recession. “There will likely be a negative impact of the Ômicron variant on GDP in the fourth quarter, which should repeat the stagnation trajectory observed since the second quarter of this year”, evaluates the economist.

Fernando de Aquino, coordinator of the Economic Policy Commission at Cofecon (Federal Economics Council), points out that, even before the new strain, the national economic situation was no longer favorable. “We have political instability, which has improved, but left the reflexes permanent, and they delay investment, the consumption of goods and the recovery of the economy”, he points out.

Challenges

Even with the possible setback of the pandemic in the coming months, Astrauskas assesses that Brazil will face “huge challenges” to get out of the current crisis with credibility and job creation.

“For 2022, the scenario will be one of strong interest rates, political speculation and uncertainty regarding the economic team’s ability to face the challenges of the crisis. Thus, the GDP prospects for 2022 are negative, projecting very low growth”, observes Astrauskas .

According to financial market data collected weekly by the BC (Central Bank), the most recent bets suggest that Brazil will end 2021 with inflation of 10.15%, a basic interest rate of 9.25% per year and economic growth of 4.78%, compared to the drop of 4.1% verified last year.

For 2022, analysts forecast an inflation around 5% and an advance of only 0.58% of GDP, compared to 2021. Allied to more negative data than those presented in recent weeks, the scenario points to an interest rate around 11.25% per year.

Rachel also mentions that the fiscal risk caused by the possible breaking of the public spending ceiling for the payment of Brazil Aid tends to reduce expectations and generate more inflation. “If economic agents think that inflation is going to go up, they already put it in prices and inflation actually goes up in the future,” she says, signaling the resumption of the entire chain, which is shaped more and more with uncertainty.