Ômicron may be less contagious than Delta, says South African researcher

(ANSA) – A researcher at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases in South Africa said on Thursday (2) that the first available data indicate that the Ômicron variant of the new coronavirus may be less contagious than Delta.

The statement was given during a briefing by the World Health Organization (WHO) on the situation of the pandemic on the African continent, where Ômicron was detected for the first time.

“People talk about increased transmissibility, but I think that in this case the virus can be as transmissible or even less transmissible than Delta”, said scientist Anne von Gottberg.

However, she stressed that the aggravating factor of the new variant is the “greater susceptibility of the population”. “Previous infections used to protect against Delta, and now, with Ômicron, that doesn’t seem to be the case,” he said.

According to von Gottberg, doctors have reported a “growth in reinfection cases” with the variant. On the other hand, the specialist highlighted that the vaccines already available must “continue to protect against severe forms of the disease”.

“Vaccines have always managed to protect against serious cases, hospitalizations and deaths,” he added. Ômicron was reported for the first time about a week ago, in South Africa, and has already arrived in dozens of countries around the world, including Brazil.

To contain the spread of the variant, several nations have imposed restrictions against travelers from southern Africa, despite the World Health Organization (WHO) having already criticized this measure.

“South Africa and Botswana have detected the variant, but we don’t know where it might have arisen. Punishing people who are just detecting and reporting is unfair,” said WHO Africa consultant Ambrose Talisuna.

