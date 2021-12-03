Ômicron: See how vaccine makers assess impact or prepare to act against strain | Vaccines

Below, see what is known about the manufacturers’ statements regarding the omicron response.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

THE Pfizer said it has already begun to assess the impact of the omicron variant on vaccine effectiveness.. The manufacturer’s expectation is that the results of the studies are available in December. Only then will Pfizer assess whether it will need to develop a new version of the vaccine or not.

“Pfizer and Biontech have already started studies on the impact of the omicron variant on the effectiveness of the vaccine currently distributed and expect to have results as early as December. With that, they will assess whether it will be necessary to develop a new version of the immunizing agent”

According to the pharmacist, if a new vaccine is needed, it will be necessary “6 weeks for development and 100 days for production”.

Oxford University said on Tuesday of last week, the 30th, that there is no evidence that coronavirus vaccines will not prevent serious omicron disease, but added that it is ready to rapidly develop an updated version of its produced vaccine. with AstraZeneca if necessary.

AstraZeneca is already doing research in Botswana and Essuatini — countries where the new variant has been detected.

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) said it is evaluating the effectiveness of its immunizer against omicron while developing a vaccine specific for the strain.

“We have begun work to design and develop a new vaccine against omicron and will quickly progress into clinical trials if necessary,” said Mathai Mammen, global head of research for J&J’s Pharmaceuticals Unit.

In an interview with CBN Journal, Sandra Coccuzzo, director of the Scientific Development Center at the Butantan Institute, said that the institute has already collected samples from individuals contaminated by the micron and tests have started. According to Coccuzzo, the result should come out between two and three weeks.

Sinovac, maker of CoronaVac, said it is evaluating whether the immunizing agent works against the new variant or whether it will be necessary to develop new vaccines.

Against the grain of all these large laboratories, the chief executive of the American pharmaceutical company Moderna, Stephane Bancel, told the Financial Times the following: “There is no world in which the effectiveness of the vaccine is on the same level as we had with the delta. We have to wait for the data, but all the scientists I’ve talked to say it’s not going to be good.”

The laboratory has already started working, last week, on a new vaccine to put on the market if necessary.

Russia said on Monday it would be ready to provide booster vaccines to protect against the omicron variant of the coronavirus if necessary, and the Kremlin said the financial market’s reaction to the new strain was emotional and not based on scientific data.

“The Gamaleya Institute believes that Sputnik V and Light will neutralize the omicron, as they are more effective in relation to other mutations,” said Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) that markets the vaccine abroad, through from the official Sputnik V Twitter account.

“In the unlikely event that a modification is needed, we will provide several hundred million Sputnik (against) omicron boosters by February 20, 2022,” said Dmitriev.

The country’s Health Commission says the country’s vaccine makers keep track of data on the new variant and prepare in case it becomes necessary to update their vaccines. However, he stressed that it is still unclear whether immunizations that already exist against Covid-19 fight the new variant.

China confirms pharmaceutical companies are investing in technologies to adapt vaccines to the Ômicron variant

About the omicron variant

First image of the omicron variant reveals more than twice as many mutations as delta

The omicron variant – also called B.1.1529 – was reported to WHO on 24 November 2021 from South Africa. According to WHO, the variant has a “large number of mutations”, some of which are worrying. The first confirmed case of omicron was from a sample collected on November 9, 2021 in the country.

On November 30, Dutch health authorities stated that the variant was already present in the Netherlands on November 19 — a week earlier than previously believed and before the WHO classified it as a strain of concern.